Aviation campus with state-of-the-art facilities to open in Clark

Clark Freeport — The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) is set to build an aviation campus to meet the strong global demand for aviation industry workers and professionals.

CIAC has tasked its business ventures team to provide plans on building said aviation campus, a new initiative designed to produce globally-qualified and highly-performing aviation personnel, saying that the campus will be situated near the Clark International Airport (CRK) inside the government-owned civil aviation complex.

Aviation Talent Forecast

The agency aims to build the aviation campus with a comprehensive curriculum and state-of-the-art facilities after a 2023 study on Aviation Talent Forecast by CAE Inc. said that within 10 years, around 1.3 million civil aviation professionals will be needed by the aviation industry.

These aviation professionals, according to the Canadian aviation training service provider, include 284,000 new pilots, 402,000 new technicians, and 599,000 new cabin crew staff.

CIAC envisions the positioning of Clark as the nation’s lead source of globally-qualified, high-performing aviation professionals such as skilled pilots, air traffic controllers, aeronautical engineers, aircraft mechanics, radio specialists, and ground support executives and operators.

Unique opportunity

It is following the lead of Transportation Undersecretary Roberto C.O. Lim who, earlier this month, said the Department of Transportation will be partnering with various aviation schools to establish specific programs that will inspire young people to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace, noting that the current global shortage of aviation personnel presents a unique opportunity for individuals seeking long-term careers in the field.

Lim is citing the upcoming CIAC’s Asia Pacific Aviation Campus, and other initiatives such as Airbus’ proprietary training program, the Airbus Competence Training Academy, along with the Philippine State College of Aeronautics’ national aviation campus and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ Civil Aviation Training Center.

The CIAC said the Philippines’ civil aviation education needs an industry upgrade, starting with reputable and comprehensive pilot training programs along with skills training in components and assembly manufacturing which could expand into production engineering, procurement, and distribution.

The government-owned firm expects the aviation campus to redefine the aviation landscape in the country, providing exceptional opportunities, and empowering the next generation of Philippine aviation professionals.

Cutting-edge training hub

The campus will be equipped with technical skills training colleges, research centers and laboratories, a flight operations center, and in-air technology with simulation facilities, a cutting-edge educational and training hub, and fostering excellence and innovation in aviation.

As it stands, three of the world’s largest MRO providers are in Clark — Singapore Engineering, Lufthansa Technik, and Hong Kong’s Metrojet Engineering — establishing Clark’s readiness and foothold in the aviation industry and gearing the Philippines to be a key player in the region.

Managed by CIAC, the aviation complex is home to privately-run Clark International Airport, the mixed-use business district Clark Global City, and around 50 locators that include logistics and aviation-related businesses.