The aviation sector accounted for the bulk of the investments at P33.91 billion, or nearly 68 percent of the total. The figure highlights Clark’s expanding role in aviation, aircraft maintenance, cargo handling and regional logistics.

Among the companies behind the latest commitments are Lufthansa Technik Philippines, FedEx and UPS International, which are expanding their operations in the Clark area.

Lufthansa Technik is developing a new widebody aircraft maintenance facility in Clark, while FedEx and UPS are also expanding their operations, strengthening the area’s links to international markets and supply chains.

BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said the scale of the commitments reflects growing interest from multinational companies in using the Philippines as a base for regional operations.

“Global companies are making larger and longer-term commitments to the Philippines because they see the potential to serve both the domestic market and the wider Asia-Pacific region from here,” Bingcang said.

He said BCDA’s role is to prepare its development areas for investment by providing infrastructure and conditions that can support business expansion while translating investments into jobs and stronger industries.

Clark’s investment appeal is also being supported by its access to Central Luzon, Metro Manila and domestic and international markets. Its growing aviation ecosystem covers aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, cargo, logistics and related services.

Beyond aviation and logistics, residential projects accounted for P5.9 billion in approved investments during the period. Government and sports projects contributed P500 million, while hospitality investments reached P30 million.

Other agreements involved InfiniVAN, the Philippine Sports Commission, Sophia Real Estate Executives and Development Corp., Baguio Mountainscapes, Hann Philippines, ACWA Power Philippines, and a consortium of GTM Networks Asia and Volksbahn Technologies.

Investment activity was concentrated mainly in Clark and Camp John Hay in Baguio.

“These investments demonstrate that the Philippines, specifically the entire Clark metropolis, is increasingly being viewed as a platform for companies looking to serve not just the Philippines but the broader Asia-Pacific market,” Bingcang said.

The latest investment commitments come as BCDA and its partners continue improving airport capacity, connectivity, logistics infrastructure and other facilities supporting the Luzon Economic Corridor.

Bingcang said the figures show how government-owned land and infrastructure can attract private capital into strategic industries while creating jobs and economic activity.