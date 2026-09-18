An immigration officer was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) during an interdiction operation at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 from 11 to 12 September over alleged involvement in an illegal recruitment and human trafficking scheme.
NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag said the case stemmed from a complaint filed by a potential victim who was recruited to work in Thailand.
The complaint prompted the NBI to conduct a case build-up that led to the identification of the alleged recruitment and passenger-smuggling system involving individuals who lacked proper travel documents. This eventually led agents to conduct an operation at NAIA Terminal 1.
Matibag said the group allegedly recruited Filipinos for jobs in Thailand, including customer service positions with promised salaries of up to P50,000 a month.
Agents also allegedly found that passengers with incomplete travel documents were being allowed to pass through the immigration counter, with the officer reportedly receiving P40,000 for every passenger allegedly facilitated.
Matibag said the NBI is not only investigating illegal recruitment but also possible abuse of government positions to facilitate the departure of passengers.
The case build-up began after a potential victim sought NBI assistance. The victim said she was recruited through Telegram for a customer service representative job in Thailand and was allegedly pressured to pay P20,000 in processing fees after attempting to withdraw from the recruitment.
The NBI said four other potential victims were reportedly rescued during the operation.
The agency is also pursuing possible violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.
Charges are also being recommended against four alleged illegal recruiters.
The NBI said its investigation into the alleged network and other possible victims is ongoing.