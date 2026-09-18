An immigration officer was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) during an interdiction operation at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 from 11 to 12 September over alleged involvement in an illegal recruitment and human trafficking scheme.

NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag said the case stemmed from a complaint filed by a potential victim who was recruited to work in Thailand.

The complaint prompted the NBI to conduct a case build-up that led to the identification of the alleged recruitment and passenger-smuggling system involving individuals who lacked proper travel documents. This eventually led agents to conduct an operation at NAIA Terminal 1.