The adjustment will further squeeze household and transport budgets, with a motorist filling a 40-liter gasoline tank spending about P227 more. A 50-liter diesel fill-up will cost roughly P216 more.

The increases could also push more pump prices above the P100-per-liter mark in Metro Manila.

Based on last week’s prevailing retail prices and the latest adjustment, RON 97/100 gasoline is estimated to range from P81.27 to P107.28 per liter, while RON 95 could cost P76.79 to P102.08 and RON 91 P76.29 to P97.68.

Regular diesel could climb to P74.39 to P103.71 per liter, while Diesel Plus could reach P91.80 to P111.31. Kerosene could rise to P105.52 to P140.74 per liter.

Jetti Petroleum Inc. President Leo Bellas over the weekend attributed the continued surge in international prices to mounting threats to energy supplies and transportation routes.

“Oil prices and product prices surged further following escalation in shipping and energy infrastructure attacks, threatening to worsen the already-disrupted oil flows from the Middle East,” Bellas said.

The latest adjustment means consumers will continue to bear the impact of disruptions in the international oil market, as the Philippines relies heavily on imported crude oil and finished petroleum products.

Higher fuel prices also risk spilling over into transportation and logistics costs, adding pressure on prices of goods as businesses absorb more expensive fuel.

Domestic pump prices generally track movements in international oil and petroleum product markets, as well as changes in the peso-dollar exchange rate.