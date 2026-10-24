Laoag passes ordinance vs. school violence, bullying

The city government of Laoag is strengthening efforts to protect students and education personnel through an ordinance establishing measures to prevent school violence, address bullying, and improve emergency preparedness in public and private educational institutions.

The Laoag City School Safety, Violence Prevention, and Emergency Response Ordinance provides a framework for safer learning environments through weapons-prevention measures, reporting mechanisms, threat assessments, and mental health support.

Vice Mayor Rey Carlos Fariñas said the measure seeks to prevent violent incidents in schools, citing growing concerns over reports of violence in the country.

“As a parent with three children studying in a public school, I find it alarming that things like this are already happening in our country,” Fariñas said.

He stressed that local governments can enact measures within their legislative authority to address community concerns without waiting for national legislation, provided these remain consistent with existing laws and regulations.

The ordinance establishes protocols for maintaining weapons-free school premises, dedicated school safety hotlines, and behavioral threat assessment programs to identify potential risks and facilitate timely intervention.

It also provides for mental health support, counseling, and bullying prevention, recognizing the role of teachers and parents in identifying warning signs and guiding learners toward appropriate assistance.

The policy emphasizes prevention and early intervention, with accessible reporting channels and supportive school environments intended to address problems before they escalate into serious incidents.

Implementation will involve coordination among the city government, the Department of Education, the Philippine National Police, the Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and participating educational institutions.

The city government also plans to allocate funds for school safety initiatives in its 2027 budget to support the acquisition of necessary equipment and strengthen existing security measures, including the distribution of metal detectors.

Fariñas said the ordinance covers both public and private educational institutions in Laoag City, with implementation taking into account the safety requirements and circumstances of individual schools.

He also urged young people experiencing bullying or other difficulties to seek help from trusted adults rather than deal with their problems alone.

“If someone is bullying you or if there is something you do not understand, it is better to tell your teachers, your parents, or your siblings so that you can be guided,” he said.

Fariñas likewise encouraged residents to approach local officials when they need assistance.