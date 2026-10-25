

"I'm over 3000 — Hope you're proud."



Captain Raymart F. Cabangcala shared these words on 24 October 2021 — a message to his father in heaven, saying he had reached a milestone and hoping he was watching and proud.



Exactly four years and one day later, those words carry even deeper meaning: he flew high, served with honor, and inspired everyone he touched.



A native of Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, Capt. Cabangcala was one of four aviators killed during a routine training mission in Lipa, Batangas, on 23 October. He was remembered as a dedicated pilot who served the country with honor and courage.



His sister, Mayrenne, described him in a social media post as a devoted family man: "Mabait at mapagmahal na anak, kapatid, kaibigan, at tito. Superb humble na tao sa mga taong marunong rumespeto. Malambing na kapatid at anak, so brave and strong sa lahat ng bagay at challenges sa buhay, at higit sa lahat may takot ka sa Panginoon."



In a separate announcement, his brothers, friends, and relatives confirmed his passing. They described him as "a loving son, brother and friend. Humble and kind to all."



Tributes have poured in from across the country. In one widely shared post, The Young Filipino Patriot honored the fallen pilots, noting that service members swore an oath to the Filipino people and gave their lives for the nation:



"Every time we step into the cockpit, we know the risks — but we do it for a bigger purpose, para sa Bayan at para sa Pilipino."



Another tribute read: "Your final flight leaves a silence in our skies, but your memory will live on in our hearts."



Despite the public nature of the accident, the family has asked to grieve privately, and requested quiet, understanding, and respect during these days of remembrance.



"I am asking the public to please let us grieve privately. All messages from relatives and friends who are reaching out are much appreciated — it's just that we can't reply to everyone at the moment," said his sister, Ross May.



Now truly over 3000 — beyond the clouds, beyond the horizon — Capt. Raymart F. Cabangcala has gone the distance. And this time, he is home — and his father is proud.

