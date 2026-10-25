About 20 passengers were injured when a provincial bus allegedly suffered brake failure and overturned after colliding with an oncoming pickup truck along the national highway in Barangay Baruyen, Bangui, Ilocos Norte on Saturday afternoon, 24 October.

The Bangui Municipal Police Station said the accident occurred at around 5 p.m. as a multi-colored Lindley Trans bus traveling along the Laoag-Pagudpud route was descending a portion of the highway and approaching a sharp curve.

Initial police investigation showed that the bus, driven by a 50-year-old resident of Barangay Caunayan, Pagudpud, was heading north when its driver reportedly noticed a malfunction in the braking system.

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The driver attempted to stop the bus by steering it toward the opposite lane, intending to make contact with a pile of sand along the roadside.

However, a red Toyota Hilux pickup truck traveling southbound was approaching from the opposite direction. The bus driver attempted to maneuver away from the pickup but lost control, causing the two vehicles to collide and the bus to overturn onto its driver's side.

The pickup was driven by a 35-year-old private employee from Barangay Poblacion, Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

Police said the pickup driver and his companion sustained minor injuries, while approximately 20 bus passengers suffered scratches, abrasions and other wounds.

The injured passengers and pickup occupants were taken to Bangui District Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Authorities were still awaiting confirmation from the hospital on the exact number of injured persons as of the preparation of the initial police report.

The pickup sustained dents and scratches on its front portion, particularly on the driver's side, while the bus suffered extensive damage. The total cost of damage to both vehicles has yet to be determined.

Personnel from the Bangui police, Bureau of Fire Protection and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office responded to the incident.

The Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, under Provincial Director Col. Joemar Q. Labiano, said the investigation was ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident and determine possible liabilities.

Police also reminded motorists, particularly public utility vehicle drivers and operators, to regularly inspect their vehicles' braking systems, tires and other safety components before traveling.

Meanwhile, GUB Transport management issued a statement expressing concern for the passengers and other individuals affected by the accident.

The company clarified that the bus involved in the incident was formerly part of its fleet but was no longer owned or operated by GUB Transport.

GUB Transport said the clarification was intended to prevent confusion regarding the vehicle's current ownership and operation.