“Hindi talaga ako natutuwa sa nangyaring ito. Pulis na nanggulpi, pulis na nangbangga, dinala sa police station, ginawan ng kwento, ginulpi pa lalo ang biktima, at balak pang i-cover up. Not under our watch. It will not happen. Habang nandito ang NAPOLCOM, hindi talaga mangyayari iyan,” Calinisan said.

(I am really not pleased with what happened. A police officer allegedly beat someone, hit someone with a vehicle, brought the victim to the station, fabricated a story, beat the victim further and allegedly planned to cover it up. Not under our watch.)

Calinisan also ordered the Trece Martires City Police Station to file the appropriate charges against Senior Master Sgt. Almonidovar after Patrolman Rolyn Pagayon disclosed what allegedly transpired during the investigation.

He thanked Pagayon for proceeding with the complaint despite alleged pressure, calling him an “agent of truth for the Filipino people.”

Calinisan said NAPOLCOM would also study whether complaints involving police officers should be handled by more senior and experienced investigators.

“We need seasoned officers. I don’t think a patrolman is capable enough to properly and objectively investigate these types of cases,” he said.

NAPOLCOM also urged victims of police abuse to come forward, saying complaints would be acted upon based on facts and evidence.