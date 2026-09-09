NLEX Corp. resumed regular toll collection along the San Fernando-Pulilan stretch of the North Luzon Expressway on Wednesday after flooding that disrupted traffic in parts of the expressway subsided.
The toll rebate granted to motorists using the affected stretch will be lifted following the reopening of all three lanes in both directions of the San Simon Interchange and Tulaoc section to all types of vehicles.
“With all lanes now open, the toll rebate for motorists traversing the San Fernando–Pulilan stretch will be lifted effective 12:01 p.m. on September 9,” NLEX Corp. said in a statement.
The rebate was implemented upon the directive of the Department of Transportation while flooding persisted in the area.
The temporary toll exemption for provincial buses, however, will remain in effect, NLEX said.
All lanes at the San Simon Interchange and Tulaoc section reopened at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday following flood mitigation and clearing operations undertaken by NLEX and its government and private sector partners.
The reopening restored normal traffic operations in the affected sections of the tollway.
NLEX said it continues to carry out flood mitigation measures, including dredging the Tulaoc River as well as clearing and improvement works along the expressway embankment to improve water flow and reduce flooding.
“NLEX remains committed to working closely with its government and private sector partners to help ensure the safety and accessibility of motorists and support efforts to mitigate flooding in the area and affected communities,” the company said.