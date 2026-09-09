“With all lanes now open, the toll rebate for motorists traversing the San Fernando–Pulilan stretch will be lifted effective 12:01 p.m. on September 9,” NLEX Corp. said in a statement.

The rebate was implemented upon the directive of the Department of Transportation while flooding persisted in the area.

The temporary toll exemption for provincial buses, however, will remain in effect, NLEX said.

All lanes at the San Simon Interchange and Tulaoc section reopened at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday following flood mitigation and clearing operations undertaken by NLEX and its government and private sector partners.

The reopening restored normal traffic operations in the affected sections of the tollway.

NLEX said it continues to carry out flood mitigation measures, including dredging the Tulaoc River as well as clearing and improvement works along the expressway embankment to improve water flow and reduce flooding.

“NLEX remains committed to working closely with its government and private sector partners to help ensure the safety and accessibility of motorists and support efforts to mitigate flooding in the area and affected communities,” the company said.