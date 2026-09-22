“But nonetheless, after that incident, the Bureau of Customs called for a meeting which was attended by different stakeholders including the DENR and our friends from civil society like the Bantoxics [and] after that meeting, all importations from the US were no longer accepted,” he added.

On 25 June 2026, several environmental groups launched the Environment Task Force against Illegal E-Waste Imports to the Philippines (END E-WASTE IMPORTS), a campaign against the suspected illegal importation of e-waste from the US into the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

Groups include BAN Toxics, Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment, Break Free From Plastic, Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, EcoWaste Coalition, Center for Environmental Concern Philippines and Central Luzon Environment Action Network, along with Kabataan Partylist, which collectively described the suspected importation as a threat to Philippine sovereignty, environmental laws, and the country's commitments under the Basel Convention.

According to the End E-Waste Imports task force, the importation of hazardous waste from a non-party to the Basel Convention, such as the United States, to a party such as the Philippines is strictly prohibited under the treaty, except when a separate agreement exists between the parties that ensures equivalent environmental safeguards.

Mattias, meanwhile, said the importation of e-waste into the country for recycling is covered by the Basel Convention, noting that the issue lies in whether imports from non-Basel members should be accepted in the Philippines.

The DENR-EMB, Mattias said, inspected and validated whether the processing of e-waste already sent into the country complied with environmental regulations.

“It is a separate issue whether we accept it but more importantly, what did they do with that electronic waste that came in? Are they processing it in accordance with environmental laws? Are they polluting the environment as a result of the process?” the DENR official said.

“Based on our investigation, the separation has been done, and the receivable waste coming from the processing has been discharged or disposed of properly through the ESD facilities that were accredited by the DENR,” Mattias said.

Basel amendment

The EMB Director noted the issue goes beyond the importation itself, noting that other Basel member countries may allow e-waste processing in the Philippines through agreements with the country and after reviewing the process.

“It is not only the importation because other Basel member countries, by way of agreement with the Philippines, and looking into the process, can allow processing within the country,” Mattias said.

“But more of that, I think, in the Basel 1 amendment, the Philippines, the DENR at least, has come up with a position of endorsing the Basel 1 amendment and we have endorsed this to different agencies before ratification by the Senate," he added.

The EMB Chief, however, said the bureau is waiting for contrarians from other concerned government agencies on the DENR’s endorsement of the Basel Amendment.