As announced, 6,337 out of 17,062 (37.14%) passed the September 2026 CELE.

PRC administered the second Civil Engineering board exam this year on 26 and 27 September 2026 in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Ilocos Sur.