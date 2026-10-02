University of the Philippines - Los Baños topped the September 2026 Civil Engineer Licensure Exam (CELE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday, 2 October.
UPLB posted a 100 percentage passing rate, with all 75 examinees passing the licensure exam.
As announced, 6,337 out of 17,062 (37.14%) passed the September 2026 CELE.
PRC administered the second Civil Engineering board exam this year on 26 and 27 September 2026 in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Ilocos Sur.
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