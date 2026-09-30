The Philippine National Police will test its disaster response capabilities alongside the Philippine Coast Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines in a joint exercise simulating a major earthquake in Metro Manila.

The Inter-Agency Exercise Sanlakas 02-2026 began on Wednesday, 30 September, and will run until 2 October.

The drill will test command coordination, search and rescue operations, security measures and emergency deployment procedures under a scenario involving the so-called “Big One.”

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the exercise aims to ensure police units know their roles and can respond quickly during a major disaster.

“Preparedness is measured not when disaster strikes but by how ready we are before it happens,” Nartatez said.

The exercise focuses on a major earthquake scenario associated with the West Valley Fault, which poses a significant risk to densely populated communities and critical infrastructure in Metro Manila.

Nartatez said the drill is also intended to expose weaknesses in existing response systems before an actual disaster occurs.

“An earthquake will expose every weakness in our systems so we must find and address those gaps before a real disaster does,” he said.

The opening ceremony was held at Pier 15 in Manila’s Port Area under PCG Deputy Commandant for Operations Vice Adm. Edgar Ybañez.

The exercise will conclude with a field training activity and closing ceremony led by PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan.

Nartatez said the PNP would continue to perform both public safety and law enforcement functions during major emergencies, including securing affected communities and preventing criminal activity.