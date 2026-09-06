The appeal was among those contained in the group’s final statement following its Second Convention held in Zamboanga City from 1 to 5 September.

The organization of Catholic Church leaders said it hears “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.”

“The climate crisis, biodiversity loss, pollution, destructive mining, and extraction call us to ecological conversion,” the CMSP said.

“Pax Silica and the growing demand for critical minerals raise legitimate concerns about sovereignty, transparency, natural resources, environmental protection, and affected communities,” it added.

The CMSP said it would respond decisively to the climate crisis and oppose destructive mining and extraction while protecting land, waters, biodiversity, marine life and coastal ecosystems.

It also vowed to stand with communities affected by ecological destruction and continue pressing for transparency and public consultation on critical minerals and natural resources.

The group said the government should declare a climate emergency to advance ecological conversion and uphold the rights of nature.