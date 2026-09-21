If we want more Filipino athletes to compete and win at the Asian Games, SEA Games, Olympics, and other international competitions, we must start by giving our young athletes opportunities to discover and develop their talents.

As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, it is not enough to support our athletes only when they are already competing on the international stage. We must support them from the very beginning—from their training, equipment, and coaching to competitions, education, and other needs.

As a sports enthusiast and athlete myself, I have pushed measures that seek to build this pathway. Republic Act No. 11470, which we authored and co-sponsored, established the National Academy of Sports to allow student-athletes to combine formal education with specialized athletic training.

We also pushed Senate Bill No. 171 for regional National Academy of Sports campuses, SBN 413 to institutionalize the Philippine National Games, and SBN 678 to establish the National Tertiary Games.

Since assuming the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Sports in 2019, we have overseen what has been widely regarded as a historic period for Philippine athletics. During this time, our country secured its first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games and followed it with a twin gold victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, achieving an unprecedented feat in the nation’s sporting history.

We need to bring sports development closer to our communities because talent is everywhere. There are young Filipino athletes from provinces who may be our next national players if they were only given the opportunity to hone their talents.

But sports are not only about winning medals.

I also encourage our young people to get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs to keep them healthy and fit.

Sports teach discipline, teamwork, perseverance, and resilience, which are important traits to mold one's character.

The athletes competing in the Asian Games 2026 are proof of what Filipino talent and hard work can achieve. But while we support them today, we must also prepare the next generation who will carry the Philippine flag in future international competitions.

Consequently, upon arriving in Nagoya on September 16, I immediately checked on the members of Team Philippines. I wanted to know how they were doing, how they were preparing, and what they needed as they competed in their respective events. I believe that they should feel the real malasakit during this time. I also watched an Alas Pilipinas Women’s volleyball match to personally show our support for our national volleyball team.

The following day, September 17, I personally watched and cheered for our women’s basketball and volleyball teams. Congratulations to Gilas Pilipinas Women on their 86–58 victory over Kazakhstan! We also salute our football and volleyball teams for their effort and for proudly representing the Philippines.

On the same day, I was also happy to witness the Philippine Women Football team secure their first win in the Asian Games, beating Hong Kong, 2–0, with goals from Skye Leach and Mallie Ramirez.

On September 19, I had the honor of personally witnessing the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya. It was inspiring to see Team Philippines proudly join the Parade of Nations alongside athletes from across Asia.

Meanwhile, on September 20, I also watched our Filipino athletes compete in Wushu.

Moreover, our Mixed Martial Arts also made its history in the sport’s debut at the Asian Games, to which we were also able to witness.

Together with my fellow lawmakers, we will help strengthen our grassroots sports, hone our Filipino athletes’ skills, and give them the support and chance they deserve to reach their dreams. Go lang nang Go!

Meanwhile, the previous week, our Malasakit Team went to the grassroots level to extend assistance to all the kababayans in need as they aided fire victims in Bislig City, Butuan City, Roxas City, and Davao City. Typhoon victims in Arayat, Pampanga were also given assistance by our office.

Furthermore, the local government of Bulan, Sorsogon, in coordination with the national government, further gives additional assistance to indigent residents. Additionally, scholars from Malabon City also received aid from our Malasakit Team.

As Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to be of service for my kababayans to the best of my ability especially in pushing for more initiatives and projects that will help improve our athletes' skills and preparation dahil bisyo ko ang magsebisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.