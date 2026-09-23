“Malaki kasi, siyempre, hindi na natin kayang bigyan all at once. May budget tayo taon-taon pero hindi natin nabibigyan lahat all at once,” Angara told reporters in an ambush interview.

“Dito sa paraan na ’to, napapabilis yung mga programa natin, yung pagkumpleto nung mga digital connectivity natin,” he added.

DepEd has been implementing its Computerization Program to provide public schools with laptops, other ICT equipment and connectivity, but the scale of the public school system means the department has had to roll out the resources in phases.

In the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), 48% of Filipino students were in schools whose principals reported that shortages of educational materials, including IT equipment, hindered instruction to some extent.

The Philippines recorded higher average scores in mathematics, reading and science in PISA 2025 than in 2022, although its performance remained below the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average in all three subjects.

Angara said improving connectivity would give teachers and students greater access to research and learning materials.

He also pointed to the use of digital platforms during disasters, saying connectivity could allow schools to continue instruction remotely when students cannot physically attend classes.

“Kapag may sakuna, may kalamidad, puwedeng mag-aral from home,” Angara said.

Angara said the department's 2027 plans would also address risks associated with increased internet access, particularly children’s exposure to harmful content on social media.

The government has proposed P1.326 trillion for education in the 2027 national budget, including P975.96 billion for DepEd. The department’s spending plan includes funding for its continuing programs on school infrastructure, learning resources and digitalization.