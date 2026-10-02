The Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday said it has mobilized its regional offices, bureaus and field units to strengthen preparations for El Niño, which PAGASA warned could intensify before the end of 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027.

Measures include developing additional water sources, promoting conservation, monitoring watersheds, preventing forest fires, protecting vulnerable ecosystems and safeguarding workers from extreme heat.

“With the critical action window now upon us, every DENR unit must proactively execute climate adaptation and risk reduction protocols,” DENR Secretary Juan Miguel “Mitch” Cuna said.

The DENR has built small water impounding structures and rainwater harvesting systems to supplement water supplies during periods of limited rainfall.

In Central Luzon, DENR personnel are conducting information campaigns in communities and colleges in Guagua and Lubao, Pampanga, promoting practices such as reusing greywater, repairing leaks and collecting rainwater.

DENR Region 3 is also monitoring possible coral bleaching linked to elevated sea surface temperatures, including in coastal areas of Aurora.

In Caraga, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau advised mining companies and processing plants to manage water consumption, repair leaks, harvest rainwater and establish cooling stations and early warning systems for extreme heat.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Davao Region, meanwhile, has limited high-exposure outdoor work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and strengthened hydration and protective-equipment measures for field personnel.

The DENR said the measures are intended to help communities manage dwindling water supplies, protect forests and watersheds and reduce the effects of prolonged dry conditions and extreme heat.