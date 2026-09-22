NAGA CITY – Some P1.67 million worth “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was recovered from two suspected drug pushers in a buy-bust operation in Paracale town in Camarines Norte province on Saturday, 19 September, a belated report from the Camarines Norte police said Tuesday, 22 September.

“Jena,” 27, and “Jojo,” 21, were arrested after they tried to sell suspected illegal drugs to a poseur buyer in Barangay Tawig at around 11:30 p.m., the report said.

Police and personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol confiscated 245.76 grams of suspected “shabu” worth P1,671,168 from the suspects during the subsequent search.

The suspects are in the custody of the Paracale police while charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002” are being prepared against them.