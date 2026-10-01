The PMA received 36,596 online applications for this year’s entrance examination. Of these, 26,339 applicants reported to testing centers and 25,452 qualified to take the examination, according to the released results

The examination was conducted nationwide from July to September across 48 testing centers. The PMA earlier said the test evaluates applicants in mathematics, English and abstract reasoning.

Jilian Alexis Chan Lapada of Philippine Science High School-Baguio City and Gabriel James Valdez of Philippine Science High School-Ilocos Region Campus shared the top spot in this year’s examination.

Francesca Marinella Estacio Aquino of Saint Pedro Poveda College and Zeke Marcus Esperancilla Macadat of Cainta Catholic College tied for second, while Justyn Carlo Barsalote Apilat of Precious International School of Davao ranked third.

Several rankings had ties, resulting in 15 names occupying the Top 10 positions. Eight of the 15 top scorers came from Philippine Science High School campuses.

Passing the written examination, however, does not guarantee admission to the academy.

Successful examinees must still undergo physical, medical and neuropsychiatric evaluations as part of the succeeding stages of the PMA cadet selection process. Those who complete the requirements may qualify for PMA Class 2031, which is tentatively scheduled to convene in May 2027.