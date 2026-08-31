ORMOC CITY — The city government of Ormoc has reopened Lake Danao Natural Park to the public after nearly 11 months of closure to allow comprehensive rehabilitation.

The Ormoc City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) announced the lifting of the temporary suspension of water-based activities at the park effective 29 August 2026.

CENRO appealed to visitors and organizations to observe environmental regulations, practice proper waste disposal, and help protect the lake’s water quality and biodiversity.