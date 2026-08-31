ORMOC CITY — The city government of Ormoc has reopened Lake Danao Natural Park to the public after nearly 11 months of closure to allow comprehensive rehabilitation.
The Ormoc City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) announced the lifting of the temporary suspension of water-based activities at the park effective 29 August 2026.
CENRO appealed to visitors and organizations to observe environmental regulations, practice proper waste disposal, and help protect the lake’s water quality and biodiversity.
Water-based activities at the 148-hectare, guitar-shaped volcanic Lake Danao include kayaking, boating and swimming. Visitors can rent kayaks, paddle boats or local bancas to explore the lake.
Lake Danao sits at the center of the 2,193-hectare Lake Danao Natural Park, an important tourism and biodiversity site in Ormoc City. Situated roughly 650 to 700 meters above sea level, the natural park is home to 84 bird species, 22 mammals, 18 reptiles and 14 amphibians, based on previous resource assessments.
Visitors can also trek along perimeter trails and nearby mountain terrain or go birdwatching to spot local and migratory species around the protected watershed.
Lake Danao Natural Park was declared a protected area on 3 February 1998 through Proclamation No. 1155, signed by then-President Fidel V. Ramos.