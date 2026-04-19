165 participate in Solo Parents Day 2026 in Central Luzon

Around 165 solo parents from the provinces of Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales and Tarlac took part in the Solo Parents Day 2026 at the Lola Ima Cuisine and Restaurant in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 15 April 2026.

The PhilHealth Region 3, Central Luzon Solo Parent Federation (CLSPF), Inc., and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) organized the said ceremony.