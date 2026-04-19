165 participate in Solo Parents Day 2026 in Central Luzon

Around 165 solo parents from the provinces of Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales and Tarlac took part in the Solo Parents Day 2026 at the Lola Ima Cuisine and Restaurant in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 15 April 2026.
The PhilHealth Region 3, Central Luzon Solo Parent Federation (CLSPF), Inc., and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) organized the said ceremony.
With a theme of "Hindi ka nag-iisa sa iyong pag-iisa; YAKAP at Kalinga para sa solo parent," the event was led by PhilHealth Acting Vice President Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque, along with Acting Branch Manager Dr. Rowena S. Zabat-San Mateo, Regional Chapter President Feni Evangelista-Santos of CLSPF, and Division Chief Czar Cornelius R. David of the DSWD.
The government agencies shared to the solo parents information and benefits from PhilHealth, YAKAP and GAMOT, Expanded Solo Parent Act, and other health benefits for parents and children.
According to Dexter S. Maglalang, Head of PhilHealth Membership Section A, the program aims to ensure the protection of the health of solo parents and their children, provide happiness, active participation and full support as the one "may hawak ng beat" (just like the trending song) towards a healthier and brighter future.
All the solo parents were active and elated over the program while sharing the benefits and services of the PhilHealth, CLSPF and DSWD.