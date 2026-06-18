Makati solo parents receive financial aid

“Solo parents carry a weight that most people do not fully see,” Binay said in a statement.

“They raise their children, manage their households, and hold their families together, often with very little support. This subsidy is our way of telling every solo parent in Makati: We see you, and this city has your back,” she added.

The payout marks the implementation of the Makati City Solo Parents Empowerment Program under City Ordinance No. 2025-A-026.