SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

Makati solo parents receive financial aid

MAKATI Mayor Nancy Binay.
MAKATI Mayor Nancy Binay.DAILY TRIBUNE images
Published on

More than 2,500 solo parents in Makati received P5,000 each this week as the local government launched a new subsidy program combining direct cash assistance with expanded access to health care, education, livelihood and housing services.

Mayor Nancy Binay said that the local government began releasing the first tranche of the Solo Parent Subsidy on Wednesday, crediting the funds directly to the verified GCash accounts of 2,584 registered solo parents.

MAKATI Mayor Nancy Binay.
Makati rolls out P5K aid for solo parents

“Solo parents carry a weight that most people do not fully see,” Binay said in a statement.

“They raise their children, manage their households, and hold their families together, often with very little support. This subsidy is our way of telling every solo parent in Makati: We see you, and this city has your back,” she added.

The payout marks the implementation of the Makati City Solo Parents Empowerment Program under City Ordinance No. 2025-A-026.

MAKATI Mayor Nancy Binay.
Go pushes solo parent benefits

The measure grants qualified beneficiaries a total annual subsidy of P10,000 distributed in two equal tranches. The first tranche is released on or before 1 July, while the second is scheduled on or before 1 December.

The 2,584 beneficiaries comprise the first batch of applicants whose requests were approved on or before 30 April. Solo parents who applied between 1 May and 30 June will form a second batch and are expected to receive the same benefit in August.

solo parents
Makati solo parent subsidy
Nancy Binay,
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph