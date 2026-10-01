Megawide Dreamrise Residences Inc. (MDRI), a partnership between Megawide Construction Corp. and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development through the Pag-IBIG Fund, held the simultaneous topping-off of Towers C and D on Oct. 1.

The milestone marks the completion of the towers’ structural framework and the start of the succeeding phases of development.

MDRI Chairman Edgar Saavedra said the project demonstrates the potential of collaboration between government and private developers in accelerating the delivery of affordable housing.

“This milestone is a very important step for the government, the Filipino people, and the country. We are proud to be part of this pioneering initiative that aims to accelerate the construction of First-World, affordable, and accessible housing developments for many Filipino families,” Saavedra said.

“We promise to deliver a first world class housing,” he added.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer and President Marilene C. Acosta said the progress reflects the potential of combining public and private sector resources with financing support.

“It shows what can happen when government, private sector capability and responsible financing come together behind one shared purpose,” Acosta said.

Jab Residences is among MDRI’s two housing projects in Dasmariñas, with the other being Jenara Residences. The two developments are expected to deliver a combined 7,143 housing units over the next two years.

The projects are part of Megawide’s broader target to develop 100,000 socialized housing units under the expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program within five to seven years.

The construction milestone also highlights Megawide’s vertically integrated operations, combining its engineering and construction capabilities with its Precast and Construction Solutions unit, which supplies precast components, ready-mix concrete and logistical services.