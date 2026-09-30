Rovelyn Baterbonia, mother of the late Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia, has addressed questions surrounding the ₱30 entrance fee being collected from visitors who want to see the mini museum dedicated to her son.

In a Facebook post, Rovelyn explained that the fee applies only to the mini museum and not to their merchandise store, which visitors may enter without paying.

“Ang may entrance po na 30 pesos ay ang museum namin. Hindi po ’yong store namin,” she clarified.

The mini museum serves as a tribute to Rene, preserving memories and memorabilia connected to the young athlete whose story has continued to draw visitors and supporters.

Rovelyn also explained that residents of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, including those from its 16 barangays, may visit the museum free of charge. However, non-residents accompanying them are still required to pay the ₱30 entrance fee.

She emphasized that there is no entrance charge for customers who simply want to visit or shop at their merchandise store.

Her statement was intended to clear up confusion among followers and critics regarding the family’s operations.

Despite the questions being raised online, Rovelyn ended her clarification on a positive note, extending her gratitude and well wishes to both supporters and detractors.

“God bless you always,” she wrote, addressing her “followers and basher.”