At 60, Agot Isidro is showing no signs of slowing down.

The actress and singer is enjoying an especially active period in her decades-long career, balancing major film projects with a welcome return to the music that first introduced her to the entertainment industry.

Long before becoming one of the country’s respected dramatic actresses, Agot began as a backup singer in the 1990s, including performing for Megastar Sharon Cuneta. She would eventually step into the spotlight herself, building a career that successfully crossed music, television, film and theater.

Now, decades later, Agot finds herself busier than ever.

Among her recent projects is “Filipinana,” which has been selected as the Philippines’ official submission for consideration in the Academy Awards. She is also part of “Balaraw,” adding another film to an already packed professional calendar.

But acting is only one part of this latest chapter.

Agot has also been reconnecting with her musical roots. Her return to singing has reminded audiences of the performer they first came to know before her acclaimed acting career took center stage. Following “The Story of A.I.” concert, there are indications that audiences may have more opportunities to hear her sing again.

Behind Agot’s enduring career is also one of show business’ longest professional partnerships. She remains under the management of Shirley Kuan, with whom she has shared a relationship spanning more than two decades.

Their connection began as friendship before eventually developing into a manager-talent partnership built on years of trust.

Despite their closeness, Agot made it clear that Kuan has always respected the boundaries between her career and private life. Asked whether her longtime manager had ever interfered in her personal affairs, particularly through the various chapters of her relationships, Agot’s answer was firm: “Never.”

It is a partnership that has endured through the many changes in Agot’s life and career.

At an age when some performers might consider taking things easier, Agot appears to be doing the opposite. With films keeping her busy and music once again becoming part of her creative life, turning 60 has become another productive chapter rather than a reason to slow down.

From backup singer to leading actress and now back to the concert stage, Agot’s journey continues to evolve—and six decades into her life, she still has plenty of stories left to tell.