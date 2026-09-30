The spotlight, the gowns and the coveted crown take a sinister turn as GMA Pictures enters the world of beauty competitions with “Red Crown,” a pageant thriller arriving in cinemas nationwide on October 28.

Directed by Dominic Zapata, the film gathers an unusual combination of beauty queens and screen personalities for a story where winning the title quickly becomes secondary to making it out alive.

At the center of “Red Crown” is the 25th anniversary edition of the fictional Queen of the Islands pageant. Twenty-five hopefuls arrive ready to compete, armed with confidence, ambition and dreams of taking home the crown.

But what begins as a glamorous competition soon descends into chaos.

One by one, the contestants realize that elimination carries terrifying consequences. Rivalries intensify, alliances are tested and suspicions grow as sabotage and betrayal threaten everyone still in the competition.

Behind the glittering production is a disturbing secret that forces the women to confront something far more dangerous than scores, rankings and the pressure of impressing the judges.

The contestants must eventually decide whether to continue fighting against one another or join forces to uncover what is really happening and find a way out.

Mixing mystery, dark comedy, satire and survival-thriller elements, “Red Crown” uses the familiar language of pageantry—from pasarela and scoring to sisterhood and fierce competition—to examine the obsession with perfection and the enormous pressure placed on women chasing an idealized image of beauty.

Adding authenticity to its fictional pageant is a large ensemble featuring several personalities who have experienced the pageant stage themselves.

The cast includes Yana Aduana, Alethea Ambrosio, Ara Arida, Herlene Budol, Skye Chua, Faith da Silva, Michelle Marquez Dee, Haley Dizon, MJ Encabo, Shuvse Etraka, Gazini Ganados, Rein Hillary, Maika Kemmochi, MJ Lastimosa, Aira Lopez, Sanya Lopez, Ahtisa Manalo, AZ Martinez, Ashley Ortega, Vanessa Peña, Sandy Riccio, Jade Tecson, Tarah Valencia, Yna Angela Uy and Yza Thalia Uy.

Also appearing are Michael De Mesa, Epy Quizon, Bianca Manalo, Vince Maristela, Roxie Smith, Christian Singson, Jay Ortega, Tim Yap, Pinky Tobiano, Cat Arambulo, Anna Magkawas and Ruffa Gutierrez.

Written by Kit Villanueva and Ken de Leon, the film offers a darker spin on a world usually associated with celebration, elegance and prestige.

In “Red Crown,” however, beauty may help a contestant stand out—but surviving long enough to wear the crown becomes the real competition.

GMA Pictures’ “Red Crown” opens in cinemas nationwide on October 28.