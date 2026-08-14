According to the NBI, the lawyers requested that their appearance be postponed because of prior commitments.

Their appearance has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, 17 August.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier said the bureau had uncovered evidence allegedly linking a “prominent” law firm to the scheme.

Matibag said the investigation involves a well-known law office based in Ortigas and that at least four lawyers were allegedly involved in the attempt to frame Recto.

The lawyers are expected to explain their alleged participation in the scheme.

NBI investigators are looking into an alleged “honey trap” operation purportedly intended to implicate Recto through affidavits and complaints to be filed by women against him.

The bureau has yet to establish publicly whether the alleged scheme was carried out or identify the lawyers involved.