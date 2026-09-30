The convention carried the theme “Green Justice: Advancing Environmental Rule of Law Through Judicial Innovations.”

“Climate action is a whole-of-nation and indeed a whole-of-planet undertaking; and yet as judges in our metropolitan and city courts, you are uniquely well-positioned to take on the mission of advancing environmental rule of law,” Gesmundo said.

He cited the country’s vulnerability to climate-related disasters and recent extreme weather events as reasons for stronger climate action.

Gesmundo said the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the constitutional right to a balanced and healthful ecology through environmental rulings and initiatives under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

These include expanded electronic court systems to reduce paper use, efforts to eliminate single-use plastics and sustainable infrastructure projects at the Supreme Court compound in Baguio.

He also cited the creation of the Judicial Committee on Sustainability and Environmental Concerns, which led the first National Summit on Sustainability and Environmental Law in 2024.

Gesmundo thanked MetCJAP members for supporting judicial reforms and urged them to continue advancing green justice beyond the SPJI period.

Reflecting on his approaching retirement, he said this would be his final MetCJAP convention as Chief Justice.

“I would be less than honest if I said there is no sadness in leaving. While I look forward to my retirement, I will miss the Court. I will miss the work,” he said.