Among the measures being pursued is additional funding for cloud-seeding operations. Mogol said the Department of Agriculture’s request for an additional P7.5 million is already being endorsed.

The proposed funds would support cloud-seeding activities intended to augment water resources, particularly in agricultural areas that could experience prolonged periods of insufficient rainfall.

The move comes as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) monitors the development of El Niño in the tropical Pacific.

PAGASA Northern Luzon Bureau weather specialist Romeo Ganal Jr. said Cagayan Valley is among the areas that could experience the effects of the phenomenon, including warmer temperatures and below-normal rainfall.

Such conditions could increase the likelihood of dry spells and drought, potentially putting additional pressure on agricultural production, water supplies and other sectors dependent on adequate rainfall.

The regional council is also organizing its response around several areas of concern.

The Department of Agriculture will lead efforts under the Food Security Sector, focusing on agricultural production and the protection of farmers’ livelihoods. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will lead the Water Security Sector, which will work on water availability and conservation.

The Department of Energy will oversee the Energy Security Sector, including monitoring possible effects on energy resources and supply, while the Department of Health will lead preparations for health concerns associated with prolonged heat and limited water availability.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government will coordinate the Public Safety Sector, particularly preparedness and response measures involving local governments and other agencies.

A technical working group on policy, research and planning will assist in assessing risks, monitoring developments and identifying interventions that may be needed as conditions evolve.

Regional officials are also emphasizing early coordination as the latest PAGASA outlook points to the possibility of a stronger and more persistent El Niño that could extend into the first half of 2027.

The council is pushing agencies and local governments to prepare interventions ahead of worsening conditions rather than wait for drought impacts to become widespread.