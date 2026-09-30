Board Member Sheenalyn B. Tablang proposed inviting the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, Provincial Health Office and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to present their preparations and mitigation plans.

The provincial government is also considering buying rice directly from local farmers and using the supply for assistance to Aurora residents.

Board Member Mariano C. Tangson called for stronger implementation of Republic Act 11321, or the Sagip Saka Act, which supports direct government procurement from farmers and fisherfolk.

Tangson requested a committee hearing with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, Provincial Agriculture and Fishery Council and Provincial Cooperative and Development Office to discuss the procurement of rice using the ₱5-million fund allotted by the Office of the President.

“Dapat bigyang-prayoridad ang mga lokal na magsasaka at kanilang mga asosasyon sa mga naturang transaksyon, lalo na kung mayroon silang sapat na kakayahan na tugunan ang kinakailangang suplay,” Tangson said.

The initiative aims to provide farmers with a stable market for their harvest while ensuring rice supplies for provincial assistance programs.