The Baras Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said water had saturated the ground and loosened rocks along the slope.

The displaced earth stretched about 50 meters, while nearly four kilometers of the road became inaccessible, leaving some motorists stranded and forcing others to take longer alternative routes.

No casualties were reported.

An electrical post was also affected by the landslide, causing a power interruption in a nearby barangay as utility personnel worked to restore the damaged facility.

The Department of Public Works and Highways and other government personnel began clearing operations around noon Friday.

By Friday evening, workers had cleared enough debris to reopen one lane to vehicles, although authorities continued to caution motorists about possible additional landslides and falling rocks amid persistent rains.

The Baras local government earlier advised motorists to use alternative routes and remain alert while passing through landslide-prone portions of the highway.

Rizal was placed under a yellow rainfall warning Friday as the southwest monsoon continued to bring rains over parts of Luzon.