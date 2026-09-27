NAGA CITY — Face-to-face classes at all levels in private and public schools will be suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29 and 30 September, in Albay province in anticipation of the nationwide transport strike.

According to an advisory from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council–Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, schools are expected to shift to alternative learning modalities.

Meanwhile, government and private offices are advised to provide transportation for their respective employees to ensure the continuity of services.