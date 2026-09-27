NAGA CITY — Face-to-face classes at all levels in private and public schools will be suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29 and 30 September, in Albay province in anticipation of the nationwide transport strike.
According to an advisory from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council–Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, schools are expected to shift to alternative learning modalities.
Meanwhile, government and private offices are advised to provide transportation for their respective employees to ensure the continuity of services.
Albay Gov. Noel Rosal posted the advisory on his Facebook account on Sunday, 27 September.
Transport groups MANIBELA and PISTON are staging a nationwide transport strike from 28 to 30 September to protest soaring fuel prices.
The spike in diesel and gasoline prices has prompted calls for an oil price rollback, the removal of the excise tax on petroleum products, and long-term solutions instead of temporary fuel subsidies.