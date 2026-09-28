Fresh fruits and vegetables took on a creative new form as SM City Urdaneta Central highlighted Pangasinan’s agricultural heritage through a large-scale food art installation during its FoodTok at SM activity.

The centerpiece was a grand fruit and vegetable platter arranged on a 10-foot-diameter kaing, a traditional Filipino woven basket, drawing inspiration from the province’s abundant agricultural produce.

The installation was created in partnership with Señor Tesoro College of Culinary Arts, with its students and culinary team bringing the display to life.

Inspired by Urdaneta City’s well-known Bagsakan Market, the centerpiece featured an assortment of locally sourced fruits and vegetables, showcasing the variety of produce available in the region.

Beyond its visual appeal, the display also sought to highlight the farmers, growers and agricultural communities whose work brings food from farms to Filipino households.

The concept underscored the close connection between Pangasinan communities and agriculture while placing the people behind every harvest at the center of the celebration.

Through FoodTok at SM, SM City Urdaneta Central combined culinary creativity and local culture to give shoppers a closer look at the food and agricultural livelihood that form part of the community’s identity.