The Gateway Art Fair officially kicked off a media launch on 22 September at World Kitchens, Araneta City, drawing prominent figures, cultural leaders, and creatives from across the local art community.
Presented by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), Gateway Gallery, and Araneta City—alongside co-presenter Metrobank and partner Megaworld—the annual visual arts celebration is set to run from 1 to 4 October 2026, at the Gateway Mall 2.
During the launch, JAAF formalized its collaboration with the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Fine Arts through a memorandum of understanding signed by JAAF Executive Director Diane C. Romero and UP CFA Dean Abdulmari Ymao Jr.
The press conference also featured a dynamic panel discussion with key fair participants, including representatives from the Yaru Nu Artes Ivatan, Mindoro Artists Group, Jose Velasco Art, and Gateway Gallery.
This year's installment is poised to be its largest yet, serving as a platform for over 200 artists and art groups nationwide, bolstered by year-round developmental initiatives.
In the lead-up to the event, JAAF partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry NCR (DTI NCR) to hold an exclusive capacity-building seminar on 3 September, equipping exhibitors with essential skills in digital marketing, professional branding, and creative entrepreneurship.
More than the main exhibition, the public can look forward to immersive, free activities from 2 to 4 October at Gateway Mall 1, including hands-on workshops on mandala-making, collaborative drawing, soft sculpture, and relief and rubber cutting, alongside an insightful lecture by Prof. Toym Imao on the impact of artificial intelligence in art education.
Established in 2022, the Gateway Art Fair continues to fulfill JAAF’s core mission of expanding opportunities for Filipino artists. Highlighting this ongoing commitment, in his opening speech, JAAF President Rowell Recinto shared that alongside the fair, organizers are rolling out workshops across Araneta City to continuously empower and uplift local artists.