The Gateway Art Fair officially kicked off a media launch on 22 September at World Kitchens, Araneta City, drawing prominent figures, cultural leaders, and creatives from across the local art community.

Presented by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), Gateway Gallery, and Araneta City—alongside co-presenter Metrobank and partner Megaworld—the annual visual arts celebration is set to run from 1 to 4 October 2026, at the Gateway Mall 2.

During the launch, JAAF formalized its collaboration with the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Fine Arts through a memorandum of understanding signed by JAAF Executive Director Diane C. Romero and UP CFA Dean Abdulmari Ymao Jr.