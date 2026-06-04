Iloilo strengthens dengue prevention drive ahead of school opening

As part of the initiative, the IPHO encouraged schools, parents, and community members to regularly conduct clean-up drives and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites through the “4Ts” strategy — Taob, Tuyo, Taktak, and Takip. The approach focuses on draining, drying, removing, and covering water containers where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

To further strengthen dengue prevention efforts, the IPHO, through the San Miguel Rural Health Unit, distributed Long-Lasting Insecticide-Treated Screens (LLITS) to Sto. Niño Elementary School. The screens are designed to reduce mosquito exposure inside classrooms and other school facilities.

Teachers, parents, students, and representatives from various government agencies also participated in the activity, underscoring a whole-of-community approach to ensuring the safety and well-being of learners as the new school year begins.

Health officials stressed that sustained community participation remains crucial in preventing dengue outbreaks, particularly during the rainy season when mosquito populations typically increase.