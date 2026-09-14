LGUs were directed to strengthen the “4S Kontra Dengue” campaign, which includes the “search and destroy” of mosquito-breeding sites at least twice a week, community clean-ups twice a month, intensified dengue information and education campaigns, promotion of self-protection and early consultation, and the practice of the 4T habit — Taob, Taktak, Tuyo, Takip — daily at 4 p.m., according to the memorandum issued on Wednesday, 9 September.

Meanwhile, the Naga City-based Bicol Medical Center Department of Pediatrics announced on 11 September that its ward had reached full capacity “due to a significant and sustained increase in pediatric admissions,” as more children became sick with dengue and pneumonia.

“To ensure safe, efficient, and quality care, the hospital has activated its Pediatric Surge Response Plan. Our teams are implementing all necessary measures to manage the high patient volume and maintain the safety and well-being of every child under our care,” the regional hospital said in an advisory issued Friday, 11 September.

More classes suspended

In Albay, Gov. Noel Rosal suspended in-person classes in universities and colleges from Thursday, 17 September, to Friday, 18 September, to make way for a province-wide simultaneous clean-up on those dates.

“Students are advised to remain at home during the suspension and take appropriate precautions against mosquito bites,” Rosal said in an advisory on Sunday, 13 September.

On Saturday, 12 September, Rosal also suspended classes in public and private elementary and high schools on Thursday and Friday, extending their wellness and end-of-school breaks to one whole week following the declaration of a state of emergency in Albay.

According to the Albay Public Health Office, the province recorded 1,785 cases and 14 deaths from 1 January to 8 September.

300 cases recorded in Naga this month

Meanwhile, in Naga City, Mayor Leni Robredo said in a press conference on Monday, 14 September, that the number of dengue cases in the city had reached 495, with 300 recorded this month alone. Fatalities remain at six.

This is a sharp increase from the 116 cases recorded in Naga City during roughly the same period last year.

The Naga City General Hospital and most hospitals in the city treating dengue patients are reportedly at full capacity.

“Last Friday, we opened 3 new wards at the Naga City General Hospital. That’s equivalent to 40 more beds,” Robredo said on her Facebook account, adding that even the newly opened wards were almost full during her visit over the weekend.

Robredo said the city government is preparing to add more beds in hospital corridors for patients needing confinement.

Naga City was placed under a state of calamity on 8 September due to the rising number of dengue cases.