In a separate post on his Facebook account Sunday, 13 September, Rosal clarified that private academic institutions with elementary and high school levels will suspend classes only on Thursday, 17 September, and Friday, as they are still having their wellness and end-of-school break during the first days of the week.

He added that private schools were included in the suspension “due to the urgency” of the situation.

Rosal added that the provincial government will implement a “search and destroy” campaign against mosquito-breeding places through a simultaneous cleanup in all 720 barangays of the province, including schools, on Thursday.

The provincial government will also provide one fogging machine to each of the 15 municipalities to augment their equipment.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Albay government will also conduct a “food for work” activity for those whose livelihoods might be affected by the measures.

Meanwhile, all hospitals managed by the provincial government have been placed on “red” alert for a possible influx of patients showing symptoms of dengue fever.

A code “red” alert in medical institutions means that all doctors, nurses, and staff must report and remain available for deployment. It also means that all material resources, logistics, and supplies are activated for use.

Earlier this month, Rosal, through Executive Order No. 51, Series of 2026, ordered the reactivation and strengthening of the Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue, or ABKD, and barangay dengue brigades across Albay.

The executive order directs barangays to mobilize officials, health workers, volunteers, schools, establishments, civil society organizations, and residents for dengue prevention and control activities.

The APHO has yet to release data on the current number of dengue cases in Albay, but it recorded 1,457 cases from 1 January to 2 September, including 11 deaths. This was a 27.37-percent increase from the 1,144 cases and three deaths recorded during the same period in 2025.

A state of emergency declaration related to a health emergency means the local government unit is allowed to utilize local disaster and health funds legally designated for emergency procurement of medicines, protective gear, or relief.

This also gives the LGU the power to issue local ordinances or executive orders supporting measures such as contact tracing, curfews, or health screening.