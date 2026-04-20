Iloilo City braces for transport strike

ILOILO CITY — Public transportation operations are expected to remain largely unaffected despite a planned transport strike set on 21 April, as major transport groups in the city have opted not to participate, a local traffic official said.
Retired Col. Uldarico Garbanzos, head of the city’s Traffic and Transportation Management Office (TTMO), said the Western Visayas Alliance of Transport Cooperative and Corporations Inc. (WVATCCI) has confirmed it will not join the protest.
“With the current situation, we do not expect significant disruption in public transportation,” Garbanzos said, noting that the city government sees no need to activate contingency measures.
He added that the number of operating units has even increased in recent days, particularly during peak hours, following recent rollbacks in fuel prices.
The No to Oil Price Hike Coalition, however, is set to push through with a region-wide transport strike and protest action across Panay Island from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., calling for urgent government intervention amid rising fuel costs.
Coalition member Elmer Forro said the protest forms part of a nationwide action opposing high fuel prices despite recent price reductions.
Among the group’s key demands are the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law, a rollback of fuel prices to P55 per liter, and the suspension of excise tax and value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products.
In Iloilo City, at least five areas have been identified as convergence points for protest actions, including Tagbak Terminal, Mandurriao Elementary School area, ITGSI Ungka Terminal, Infante Flyover near UP campus, and the Iloilo Provincial Capitol grounds.
Forro said the coalition is also coordinating with transport groups in neighboring provinces such as Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Guimaras to expand participation.
He urged the public to support the protest by limiting travel and fuel consumption, saying such actions would amplify their call for government response to rising fuel costs.