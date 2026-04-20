Iloilo City braces for transport strike

The No to Oil Price Hike Coalition, however, is set to push through with a region-wide transport strike and protest action across Panay Island from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., calling for urgent government intervention amid rising fuel costs.

Coalition member Elmer Forro said the protest forms part of a nationwide action opposing high fuel prices despite recent price reductions.

Among the group’s key demands are the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law, a rollback of fuel prices to P55 per liter, and the suspension of excise tax and value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products.

In Iloilo City, at least five areas have been identified as convergence points for protest actions, including Tagbak Terminal, Mandurriao Elementary School area, ITGSI Ungka Terminal, Infante Flyover near UP campus, and the Iloilo Provincial Capitol grounds.

Forro said the coalition is also coordinating with transport groups in neighboring provinces such as Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Guimaras to expand participation.

He urged the public to support the protest by limiting travel and fuel consumption, saying such actions would amplify their call for government response to rising fuel costs.