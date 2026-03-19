PISTON warns impact of fuel hikes on drivers

Floranda added that with diesel prices shooting past Php100 per liter in recent days, drivers are now shelling out more than Php3,000 daily, since a traditional jeepney typically burns through about 30 liters of fuel each day.



"What else can we provide for our families? Before, we could take home around Php500 to Php700, but now, based on our data, drivers and operators can only earn around P200 to Php300,” Floranda said.



The squeeze comes amid broader transport sector tensions over fare adjustments.