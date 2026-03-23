1,800 police deployed in NorMin amid transport holiday

In Cagayan de Oro City, the City Council’s committee on transportation approved a P2 fare increase for motorelas.

The adjustment came after drivers sought a P3 increase, but the committee opted for a lower rate.

Under the proposed scheme, the base fare will be set at P10 when fuel prices range from P65 to P75 per liter, P12 for P76 to P85, and P13 for P86 to P95.

Committee chair Councilor Eric Salcedo said fuel prices in the city have already reached around P100 per liter.

However, the fare increase cannot yet be implemented pending approval by the City Council and the Office of the City Mayor, which will issue the official fare matrix.