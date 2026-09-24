BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City has secured a spot among the Top 5 contenders for the 2026 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) Awards under the City Level 1B category.

The city recently presented its final defense before the panel of judges for the annual program organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). A delegation representing several local departments presented the city's submission. The group included officials from the City Budget Office (CBO), City Tourism Office (CTO), City Planning, Development and Sustainability Office (CPDSO), Management Information Technology Office (MIMTO) and Permits and Licensing Office (PLO).