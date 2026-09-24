BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City has secured a spot among the Top 5 contenders for the 2026 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) Awards under the City Level 1B category.
The city recently presented its final defense before the panel of judges for the annual program organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). A delegation representing several local departments presented the city's submission. The group included officials from the City Budget Office (CBO), City Tourism Office (CTO), City Planning, Development and Sustainability Office (CPDSO), Management Information Technology Office (MIMTO) and Permits and Licensing Office (PLO).
The PCCI recognizes local government units that excel in good governance, ease of doing business, digital transformation and sustainable local economic development. In 2025, Iloilo was recognized as a national winner for City Level 1B, while Quezon City was named a Hall of Fame awardee under City Level 1A (Highly Urbanized Cities in NCR) after winning for three consecutive years through 2025.
During the judging session, the delegation highlighted city initiatives focused on digital transformation and the streamlining of public services. It also presented measures taken to improve the local business climate, implement ease-of-doing-business standards, integrate sustainable development goals into local economic planning and strengthen investment promotion strategies.