Marcos confirmed on 25 September that he had signed Veloso’s absolute pardon the previous day, 24 September. The President had earlier said that the grant of pardon was being considered on humanitarian grounds.

For Umali, the President’s decision opens a new chapter for Veloso and her family after years marked by uncertainty, separation, and an arduous legal and diplomatic process.

“We are grateful that, after all these years, Mary Jane has been given the opportunity to begin anew. More than anything else, we hope that this moment will allow her to reunite with her loved ones, rebuild her life and finally experience the peace and freedom that she and her family have long hoped for.”

Veloso, who was born in Cabanatuan City and later lived in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 after authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin in a suitcase she was carrying. She was convicted and sentenced to death.

Her scheduled execution in 2015 was halted after Philippine authorities sought a reprieve to allow her to provide testimony concerning her alleged recruiters.

After years in Indonesian custody, Veloso was repatriated to the Philippines on 18 December 2024 and remained in the custody of the Bureau of Corrections while her case and clemency options were being addressed.

Umali also recognized the significance of the moment for the Veloso family, particularly for Mary Jane’s children and parents, who have spent years hoping for her return.

“Today, we remember that behind every case is a human being, a family and a life waiting to be lived again. We pray that Mary Jane’s homecoming will bring healing to her family and that the years ahead will be filled with renewed hope.”

The governor emphasized that the grant of absolute pardon is a significant humanitarian development and expressed hope that the remaining administrative and legal procedures necessary for Veloso’s release will be completed soon.

“Nueva Ecija looks forward to the day when Mary Jane can truly come home. When that day comes, I am certain that she will not be coming home alone. She will be coming home to a province that has continued to remember her, pray for her and hope for her freedom,” he added.