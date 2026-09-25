“The duties and responsibilities of our police officers take a heavy toll on their mental health—a matter that needs to be given high attention and importance. Our cops cannot perform their tasks well if their welfare is not protected,” Nartatez said.

The Department of Budget and Management allocated P125.11 million for Bantay Kaisipan under the PNP’s proposed P242.53-billion budget for 2027.

Nartatez said the funding would be used to strengthen the PNP’s mental health framework and expand support mechanisms for personnel nationwide.

“We will maximize the funds allotted to strengthen our Oplan ‘Bantay Kaisipan’ program, which will improve our mental health framework and provide safe space and support for police officers amid the high-pressure environment,” he said.

Bantay Kaisipan is the PNP’s mental health initiative that provides psychological support and other interventions for police personnel.

The proposed 2027 budget also includes P280.67 million for hospitalization and healthcare needs of PNP personnel and their dependents.

Nartatez said the organization’s effectiveness depends on the physical and psychological readiness of its personnel.

“Healthy minds can help build a stronger and more efficient police force,” he said.