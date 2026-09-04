The visit included a unit briefing, followed by a meaningful exchange of experiences and best practices in mechanized operations and staff functions, providing both sides an avenue to share knowledge, operational perspectives, and practical approaches.

A Static Display was also conducted, showcasing the battalion’s armored vehicles and capabilities.

The engagement strengthened the military-to-military partnership between the two countries, fostering continued professional exchange, mutual learning, and cooperation.

The Thai Army Cavalry Center's visit to the Philippine Army’s 1st Tank Battalion and 3rd Armored Battalion focused on the exchange of experience and knowledge on armored-unit organization, training, and operations, and observation of the Sabrah light tank.

The Philippine Army expects to complete the delivery of its remaining Sabrah light tank fleet from Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems within 2026. The acquisition is part of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.

The Sabrah tanks include tracked light tanks on the ASCOD 2 chassis and wheeled tank destroyers/fire support vehicles on the Pandur II chassis.

Some of the armaments of the Sabrah tanks include a 105 mm rifled gun, marking the first time the Philippine Army operated tracked tanks equipped with a high-caliber cannon rather than standard low-caliber armored personnel carriers.