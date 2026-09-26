"For Luisita Land Corporation Director Paco Cojuangco, the interchange expansion will make it easier and faster to move products to clients, while improving access for businesses and creating opportunities for locators in the area," the BCDA stated.

The agency stated that the project reflects BCDA’s commitment to strengthening connectivity and supporting economic activity. This is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administration's economic agenda to drive investments, create opportunities for growth.

Meanwhile, negotiations on the Luzon Economic Corridor moved forward with the two-day Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) Investment Forum on Sept 10 and 11, 2026, together with global investors, industry leaders, and government partners from the United States and Japan.

During the opening ceremony, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed support for its expansion, noting that the growing interest reflects confidence in the Philippines as a reliable partner and an attractive destination for long-term investment.

He also emphasized the importance of developing the country’s workforce.

"The Philippines already has a strong base of digitally capable workers. We are enabling them to move into higher-value work and helping Filipino enterprises become creators—not merely users—of the new technologies. We want our country to help design and build the solutions that will shape our future," he said.

During the first day of the forum, BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang presented the investment opportunities across New Clark City and the Luzon Economic Corridor. He highlighted opportunities along the next supply chain, particularly in energy security, logistics and cargo, infrastructure build-out, and industrial development.

He also underscored the ongoing expansion of Clark’s infrastructure, including the construction of the new runway and apron at Clark International Airport, as well as the development of the CRK West Logistics Hub, an airport-connected industrial land platform designed to support aviation, logistics, and manufacturing activities.

Other investment opportunities presented include aviation logistics and maintenance, public-private partnership (PPP) opportunities for ICT infrastructure, water and wastewater infrastructure, energy substations and transmission, and the proposed Clark Advanced Manufacturing Park in New Clark City.

During the second day of the forum, BCDA led an investment immersion in New Clark City, giving delegates a closer look at the area's infrastructure, connectivity, investment ecosystem, and development opportunities.

"We are very happy as we continue to present our projects, ongoing and future endeavors where some of you who are interested can participate in our projects. These are meant to further increase the partnership among like-minded countries as well as create opportunities in the country," BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said during the forum.

A moderated panel discussion then brought together representatives from BCDA, its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the private sector to discuss the region's investment landscape and opportunities for collaboration.

The panel, moderated by Atty. Margaux Advincula of SGV, featured Engr. Bingcang; Clark Development Corporation (CDC) AVP for Business Enhancement Rodem R. Perez; Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) Chief Business Development Officer Melissa D. Feliciano; John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC) President and CEO Manjit Singh Reandi; and Poro Point Management Corporation (PPMC) Vice President for Airport Management Dr. Kate Bada.

Engr. Bingcang emphasized BCDA’s role in building an interconnected economic ecosystem where infrastructure, investment, workforce development, and private-sector participation reinforce one another.

Mr. Perez highlighted Clark’s investment advantages and the incentives available to businesses locating within the Clark Freeport Zone. He underscored the importance of combining fiscal incentives with reliable infrastructure, efficient government services, and an ecosystem of businesses that can support one another.

He highlighted the Clark business interdependence system. “It is anchored on the fiscal incentives to support import substitution. We encourage and promote and we ask our manufacturers and export enterprises to do business amongst each other,” he said, stating that this promotes our readiness to welcome more investors.

Ms. Feliciano cited opportunities to strengthen Clark as a hub for sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food, while improving connectivity, supply chains, and the movement of goods.

"It’s really about also addressing the supply chain. We're trying to reduce logistics friction, and allow the expansion of markets through the Clark International Airport," she said.

Mr. Reandi highlighted accessibility as a key priority in developing Clark and its surrounding areas. He shared that JHMC is exploring the feasibility of a monorail system mobility and connectivity, particularly as the region continues to attract investments, businesses, workers, and visitors.

"We’re focused on mobility because right now it is the best investment. We are looking for partners and investors who understand and advocate for sustainability development," he said.

Ms. Bada, meanwhile, discussed PPMC’s efforts to strengthen connectivity and logistics infrastructure in Northern Luzon. She noted the ongoing feasibility study for a San Fernando International Seaport, targeted for completion by the end of 2027, with an upgrade targeted in 2027 and potential operations by 2029.

"Our project goals, the upgrade aims to transition the facility into full containerization, world class logistics, featuring automated yard systems, modern freight trains, and better regional connectivity," she said.

She also encouraged greater use of Clark and the region’s aviation infrastructure for small cargo movements as part of efforts to improve logistics efficiency.

The investment forum culminated with a site tour showcasing Clark's expanding investment and development ecosystem. Delegates visited New Clark City's ongoing development and infrastructure.

Through continued collaboration among government, industry, and international partners, BCDA is positioning its economic zones and infrastructure assets to support new investments, strengthen supply chains, and create more opportunities for businesses and communities.

The Luzon Economic Corridor is a major economic development initiative launched by the Philippines, the United States, and Japan in 2024 to strengthen connectivity, infrastructure, trade, and investment across four key economic hubs: Subic Bay, Clark, Metro Manila, and Batangas.