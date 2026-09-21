PETA brings Lola Basyang’s magic back to the stage
PETA revives classic Lola Basyang tales with new stories, music, and an interactive stage experience for young audiences.
PETA revives classic Lola Basyang tales with new stories, music, and an interactive stage experience for young audiences.
More than a century after her debut in Liwayway Magazine, the Philippines’ most iconic storyteller returns to the spotlight.
PETA first adapted her tales 21 years ago. Now, the Philippine Educational Theater Association brings back Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang at iba pa… at the PETA Theater Center from 21 to 30 September, followed by a February 2027 run, as well as full-length and excerpted school and community tours.
Based on Severino Reyes’ original works, the production features two classics adapted by Christine Bellen: Ang Prinsipeng Mahaba ang Ilong, where a prince learns true worth goes beyond looks, and Ang Binibining Tumalo sa Hari, where a young woman uses wit and courage against unfair power.
A new piece by J-mee Katanyag, Ang Bantay ng Huling Buwan, joins the lineup. It follows Uriel, a curious girl who explores phones, vlogs, and science, and connects traditional folklore with modern digital life, critical thinking, and collective action.
Director Phil Noble returns for the full-length revival with a new cast, updated visuals, choreography, and music. Kiki Baento and CB Garrucho star as Lola Basyang, with Yhuan Gatbunton as the long-nosed prince and JC Sunto as Uriel. Noble aims to offer screen-accustomed kids a magical, immersive live theater experience.
Director Maribel Legarda leads the excerpt version, with puppet design by Siglo and set design by Boni Juan, so these classics can adapt responsibly for today's youth.
Kids won't just watch—they'll participate. Lola Basyang breaks the fourth wall, asks questions, and plays through the tales, so young audiences can make choices and help characters solve their challenges. Ultimately, the show invites families to imagine, question, and experience the magic of theater together.