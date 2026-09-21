More than a century after her debut in Liwayway Magazine, the Philippines’ most iconic storyteller returns to the spotlight.

PETA first adapted her tales 21 years ago. Now, the Philippine Educational Theater Association brings back Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang at iba pa… at the PETA Theater Center from 21 to 30 September, followed by a February 2027 run, as well as full-length and excerpted school and community tours.

Classic stories meet modern twists

Based on Severino Reyes’ original works, the production features two classics adapted by Christine Bellen: Ang Prinsipeng Mahaba ang Ilong, where a prince learns true worth goes beyond looks, and Ang Binibining Tumalo sa Hari, where a young woman uses wit and courage against unfair power.

A new piece by J-mee Katanyag, Ang Bantay ng Huling Buwan, joins the lineup. It follows Uriel, a curious girl who explores phones, vlogs, and science, and connects traditional folklore with modern digital life, critical thinking, and collective action.