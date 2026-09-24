“That is not an arrest. That is a rescue that is in coordination with Philippine National Police at tsaka ng DSWD,” Matibag told reporters after a Senate budget hearing.

“Ito identified talaga namin na direkta lead doon sa pangyayari sa South Cotabato,” he added.

Matibag said the operation was also carried out with the cooperation of the minor’s parents.

The NBI chief said authorities are now looking at 10 other minors, aged 12 to 16, who allegedly belong to the same group and are based in different areas, including South Cotabato, Cebu and Tacloban.

“We are planning to rescue 10 ranging from 12 years old to 16 years old,” Matibag said.

He added that investigators had monitored alleged plans to replicate similar attacks between December and February.

“Meron kaming namonitor na they would continue to do it,” Matibag said.

The 18 September shooting at a school in Banga, South Cotabato left three students dead, including the shooter.

“This is clearly a national security issue. This is a clear and present danger na issue. Ang masakit kasi dito ’yung mga biktima at perpetrators mga minors,” Matibag said.