“I don’t think people understand the value of the ‘amount’ stolen,” Paulo wrote, using language that reflects his characterization of the dispute rather than a judicial finding.

He then asked his followers to imagine what they could accomplish with that kind of money.

“Think about what you would do with that money,” he continued, before offering examples such as buying a house, paying medical bills, financing an education or starting a new life.

Paulo added, “That amount can build the life you’ve always dreamed of.”

The actor’s remarks came amid public attention surrounding Kim’s decision to pursue legal action involving her sister. Kim earlier said the case concerns a business she started in 2023 and emphasized that the issue was never simply about her personal money.

For Paulo, the controversy also has to be viewed from the perspective of what the disputed funds represent to a company and the people behind it.

“Now imagine someone took the life you’re supposed to be living in,” he wrote.

He ended his post with another pointed remark: “Sa company pa lang yan. Pano pa kaya sa…..”

Paulo did not complete the thought, leaving his followers to interpret what he was suggesting.

Kim, meanwhile, has said that she cannot disclose the full circumstances because of the ongoing legal proceedings. She also clarified that the complaint filed by her legal team covers only the period from January to July 2025.

With the matter now in the legal process, allegations surrounding the disputed funds remain subject to court proceedings. Kim has maintained that she intends to let the case take its course rather than publicly reveal everything behind the family and business controversy.