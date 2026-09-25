“I do not know where to start po. Sobrang nasasaktan po ako. People may have different opinions with my decision, and I understand that,” Kim said.

While she did not discuss the allegations against her sister in detail, Kim explained that the ongoing proceedings prevent her from publicly revealing everything surrounding the dispute.

“There are things I cannot talk about because there is an ongoing legal process. This was never about my personal money,” she stressed.

Kim said the controversy centers on a business that began in 2023 and represented far more than a financial venture for her. According to the actress, she invested years of hard work, sacrifices and dreams into building the company, which she hoped could eventually provide her with a future outside the entertainment industry.

She also clarified that the case filed by her and her legal team covers only the period from January to July 2025, suggesting that the matters now before the court represent only part of a larger story.

“There is so much more to this story that I am choosing not to disclose publicly,” she said.

Despite the deeply personal nature of the situation, Kim maintained that the company has the right to protect its interests and seek accountability through the proper legal process.

She also appeared determined to avoid publicly arguing the case while proceedings are underway, saying there are details she is deliberately keeping private until the appropriate time.

“There is so much I am choosing not to say right now. Not because I do not have a story to tell, but because there is a proper time and place for the truth,” Kim said.

For now, the actress is allowing the case to proceed through the courts rather than revealing further details publicly.

“For now, I trust and let the legal process take its course,” she concluded.