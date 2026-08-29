With this, he said the CBCP extends its “heartfelt sympathy and prayerful solidarity to all those affected by this tragedy.”

“May God grant eternal rest to those who have died, consolation to the bereaved, strength to those who have survived, and courage to all who are working to rescue, assist, and rebuilt,” said the archbishop.

“The Church in the Philippines is one with the people of Nepal in prayer, compassion, and hope,” assured the CBCP president.

The prelate said the Philippines is no stranger to natural calamities that have taken lives and destroyed properties.

Recently, Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David has called the flash floods in Nepal as a wake-up call for people to take better care of the earth.

“The great glaciers of the Himalayas are melting and becoming increasingly unstable as the planet warms,” the prelate lamented.

“Nepal’s glaciers have reportedly been melting 65 percent faster in the last decade than in the previous one,” he added.