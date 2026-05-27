Philippines eyes wider export market for durian, mangoes, bananas

Panganiban said the BPI is also improving banana production protocols to comply with Australian standards.

He added that while the Philippines continues exporting durian to China, the government is now focusing on expanding durian exports to other international markets.

The BPI is also promoting frozen durian products, saying these are easier to transport and market in countries such as South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, discussions are also ongoing with Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt and Jordan, regarding durian exports.

Panganiban said tropical fruits such as mangoes and bananas are likewise being explored for export opportunities in Central Asian markets.

He added that Uzbekistan is also interested in exporting cherries to the Philippines, with both countries still awaiting a formal agreement to finalize export protocols between Manila and Tashkent.